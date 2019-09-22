Maltese Capital Management Increased Its Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Stake; Swiss National Bank Increases Holding in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX)

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 57,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 257,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15 million, up from 200,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Commerce Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $526.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 496,858 shares traded or 151.11% up from the average. Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) has declined 19.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBK News: 25/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Applied Industrial Technologies, Heritage Commerce, KLX, Ly; 14/03/2018 HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP HTBK.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 14/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into United American Bank in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Heritage Commerce Corp. — UABK; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – News On United American Bank (UABK) Now Under HTBK; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Commerce Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTBK); 07/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Presenting at Conference May 9; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 09/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference in Denver; 08/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 92,321 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.22M, up from 89,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 961,140 shares traded or 127.47% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox InfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Will Vote on Governance Proposals Including Establishes Plurality Voting in Board Elections; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 11,500 shares to 479,350 shares, valued at $17.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,700 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security National Company accumulated 500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc reported 17,754 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 76,000 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 3,591 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Massachusetts Svcs Ma has 1.94 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,001 shares. Mariner Llc has invested 0.29% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Company accumulated 824 shares. Brinker Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,692 shares. Clal Insur Enterprise owns 2.18 million shares or 5.55% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0.01% or 683,646 shares. Virtu Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 2,775 shares in its portfolio. Ion Asset Ltd has invested 9.77% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold HTBK shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.60 million shares or 5.01% more from 31.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 37,600 shares. 1.80 million were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur Co The. First Trust Advsr Lp stated it has 101,664 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw holds 0% or 219,279 shares in its portfolio. 4,344 are held by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 11,503 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wellington Llp has 0.01% invested in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 65,254 shares. Caprock Grp invested 0.03% in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Invesco Limited owns 41,360 shares. The North Carolina-based Bankshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,792 shares. 1,863 were reported by Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc). Victory Mngmt owns 0% invested in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) for 140,050 shares.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 30,800 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $886,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 163,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,000 shares, and cut its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp Oakdale C (NASDAQ:OVLY).