Maltese Capital Management Holds Position in Hilltop Holdings (HTH); As Cintas (CTAS) Share Value Rose, Holder Old National Bancorp Lowered Its Holding by $310,272

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 1,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 17,139 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 18,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $8.48 during the last trading session, reaching $256.04. About 394,897 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 25,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The institutional investor held 205,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 180,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 515,496 shares traded or 10.96% up from the average. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments; 07/05/2018 – Texas Council on Economic Education Hosts Annual Awards Ceremonies; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Hilltop Operetta marks 4 decades of entertainment; 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alerus Financial Corp (ALRS) by 22,048 shares to 282,762 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 72,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,101 shares, and cut its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HTH shares while 43 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 50.98 million shares or 0.71% more from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 246 shares. Bridgeway Management Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 112,100 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.01% or 111,935 shares in its portfolio. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 80,837 shares. Moreover, Hilltop Inc has 0.36% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Aqr Capital Ltd Llc holds 236,563 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 76,326 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 125,858 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 108,411 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 55,726 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 11,030 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 145,484 shares. Westwood Group Inc Inc owns 24,359 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Jane Street Group Ltd Company accumulated 8,256 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis holds 0.45% or 355,734 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 19,417 shares. Hl Fincl Limited Liability Company has 1,506 shares. Washington Comml Bank stated it has 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Cibc Mkts reported 0.03% stake. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 46,237 shares. North Carolina-based Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 6,920 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 2,711 shares. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.12% or 27,211 shares.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32 million for 29.91 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

