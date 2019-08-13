Maltese Capital Management Holding In Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Was Lifted; Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stake Maintained by Arga Investment Management Lp

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 50,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.44 million, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 4.57 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 23,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 353,147 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.05M, up from 329,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 21,184 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Lafayette Invs Incorporated stated it has 108,159 shares. Penn Mngmt Inc stated it has 149,091 shares. 81,534 are held by Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Llc. Maltese Management Llc accumulated 353,147 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 0% stake. Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. 167,254 are owned by Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc. Acadian Asset Management Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). M&T Bank & Trust holds 12,003 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Basswood Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 232,015 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 5,670 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $42,295 activity. 867 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) shares with value of $29,972 were bought by REEDER JOE.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 39,961 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $21.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,000 shares, and cut its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp Oakdale C (NASDAQ:OVLY).