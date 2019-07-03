Maltese Capital Management Has Upped Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) Stake By $1.65 Million; Biopharmx CORPORATION. Common (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Shorts Raised By 23.72%

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) stake by 96.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maltese Capital Management Llc acquired 86,694 shares as Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB)’s stock declined 3.72%. The Maltese Capital Management Llc holds 176,694 shares with $3.50 million value, up from 90,000 last quarter. Opus Bk Irvine Calif now has $766.97M valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 25,866 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 26.35% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 28/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – EARLY REDEMPTION DATE IS SET TO 25 JUNE 2018; 24/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus issues bond of SEK 500 million; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 03/04/2018 – Opus Bank: Jim Strickland Joins Opus as Senior Managing Director, Comml Banking; 07/05/2018 – Opus Named a 2018 Spend Matters Provider to Watch; 22/05/2018 – Opus Bank Further Expands Its Los Angeles Commercial Banking Team; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – NO ONE-OFF INCREMENTAL EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED AS A RESULT OF COMPLETED TRANSACTION; 28/03/2018 – OPUS GLOBAL FY REV. 42.6B FORINT; 05/04/2018 – Navigant Research Names Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric, and Opus One Solutions the Leading Microgrid; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O`ahu Grid

Biopharmx CORPORATION. Common (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) had an increase of 23.72% in short interest. BPMX’s SI was 2.39 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 23.72% from 1.93 million shares previously. With 3.09 million avg volume, 1 days are for Biopharmx CORPORATION. Common (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s short sellers to cover BPMX’s short positions. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.0152 during the last trading session, reaching $0.56. About 789,711 shares traded. BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) has declined 74.47% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BPMX News: 26/04/2018 – BioPharmX 4Q Loss $3.79M; 24/05/2018 – BioPharmX Studies Show Hydrophilic Topical Minocycline Gels May Be the Preferred Treatment Option for Acne, Rosacea Patients; 20/03/2018 – BioPharmX : U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Awards BioPharmX Patent Protection for Novel Tetracycline-class Topical Drug Composition; 20/03/2018 – BioPharmX Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 20/03/2018 U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Awards BioPharmX Patent Protection for Novel Tetracycline-class Topical Drug Compositions; 20/04/2018 – DJ BioPharmX Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPMX); 20/03/2018 – BIOPHARMX CORP – PATENT PROTECTS A NEW CATEGORY OF INNOVATIVE DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEMS; 26/04/2018 – BioPharmX 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 20/04/2018 – BioPharmX Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased Cadence Bancorporation stake by 220,017 shares to 580,208 valued at $10.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) stake by 45,026 shares and now owns 380,069 shares. Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) was reduced too.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company has market cap of $5.98 million. The firm offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris.