Maltese Capital Management Has Upped Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Holding by $985,680; Stock Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Hyman Charles D Has Lowered Its Holding

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 101,145 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.82 million, down from 103,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $381.65. About 3.39 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR FIVE 737 MAX AIRPLANES VALUED AT $624 MILLION AT LIST PRICES; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 26,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.09% . The institutional investor held 274,691 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.36 million, up from 248,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Evans Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About shares traded. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 20.39% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE; 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN)

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 28,942 shares to 616,168 shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 83,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp Oakdale C (NASDAQ:OVLY).

Since April 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $18,401 activity. On Monday, April 15 St. George Mark G. bought $251 worth of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) or 7 shares.

More news for Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Evans Bancorp, Inc. Increases Cash Dividend 13 Percent – Business Wire” on February 20, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Robert Miller, President of The Evans Agency, LLC, Announces Plan for Retirement Effective March 29, 2019 – Business Wire” and published on November 13, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold EVBN shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 2.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) or 116 shares. Mendon Cap Advsr Corporation reported 90,644 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 62,619 shares. Jcsd Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 3.11% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 11,609 shares. Maltese Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 274,691 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Ltd holds 0% or 39,074 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 1,620 shares. Citigroup owns 1,206 shares. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 2,900 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 11,412 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). 456,000 are held by Fj Management Limited Liability Corporation.

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29 million and $958.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,412 shares to 101,458 shares, valued at $13.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.