Maltese Capital Management Has Trimmed Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Holding by $839,181 as Stock Value Rose; Raytheon Co New (RTN) Holder Tower Bridge Advisors Decreased Stake

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (IBCP) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 39,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.50M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $438.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 70,902 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Raytheon Co New (RTN) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 54 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 3,105 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $565.36 million, down from 3,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Raytheon Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $178.52. About 1.31M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lord Abbett Invt Tr S by 121 shares to 12,428 shares, valued at $52.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard/Wellesley In by 34 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18M for 15.50 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold IBCP shares while 47 reduced holdings.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Luther Burbank Corp by 227,800 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $12.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 320,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR).