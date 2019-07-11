Maltese Capital Management Has Lowered Tfs Finl (TFSL) Stake by $6.34 Million as Share Value Rose; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lifted Position in Us Bancorp (USB)

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (TFSL) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 396,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 570,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39 million, down from 966,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 121,093 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 14.32% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Recent Outlook Revision of TFS’s Parent Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net Interest income $71.7 Million; 17/04/2018 – Tree Planting Event Scheduled for April 21 in Slavic Village; 15/03/2018 – TFS International Propels Momentum in Clinical Trials with goBalto; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL CFO HUFFMAN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE SEPT. 30, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ TFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFSL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,294 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, up from 115,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 3.61M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold TFSL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.09 million shares or 0.31% more from 31.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 1.14 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 618,846 are held by Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Company. 12,102 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur Co. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest owns 249,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Legal General Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 25,671 shares. Citadel Ltd invested in 0% or 148,320 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 319,692 shares. North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 186,083 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 86,600 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.04% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Signaturefd Limited Com accumulated 1,073 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 8,741 shares.

More notable recent TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TFS Financial – A Misunderstood Bank Cheaper Than It Appears – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Healthequity Inc (HQY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AECOM (ACM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RealPage, Inc. (RP) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 39,183 shares to 194,407 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 57,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Analysts await TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. TFSL’s profit will be $22.40M for 56.53 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by TFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman, State Street, U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo make capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PNC Financial Is A Great Bank – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into U.S. Bancorp (USB) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp Releases 2019 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results – Business Wire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Prtnrs holds 0.09% or 420,333 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York holds 69,476 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 127,733 shares. Wedgewood Ptnrs accumulated 0.21% or 60,138 shares. The Michigan-based Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has invested 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 17,709 were reported by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Willis Inv Counsel owns 405,410 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs reported 16,401 shares. Regent Investment Lc owns 14,990 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 42,870 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 4.93M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability stated it has 56 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Community Bancorporation Na invested in 54,713 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Limited Liability Co holds 26,773 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 28,429 shares to 56,038 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,913 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWM).