Maltese Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Tfs Finl (TFSL) as Market Valuation Rose; As Great Westn Bancorp (GWB) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management Lowered Holding

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (GWB) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 227,486 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.13M, down from 264,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Great Westn Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.91. About 106,680 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 19.53% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Chief Risk Officer Steve Ulenberg to Retire in June; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Divident of 25c Per Common Share; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp 2Q EPS 69c; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 22/05/2018 – A Beer that Beat the Odds — Great Western’s Original 16 Expands to the US; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividen to Be Paid May to Stockholders of Record as of the Close of Business May 11; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – ISSUES HAVE NOW BEEN RESOLVED AND HOLE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF WEEK AT M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME; 09/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 13 Days

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (TFSL) by 33.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 189,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.39% . The institutional investor held 380,100 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.87M, down from 570,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 45,577 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 11.69% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net Interest income $71.7 Million; 15/03/2018 – TFS International Propels Momentum in Clinical Trials with goBalto; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL SAYS PAUL J. HUML WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Recent Outlook Revision of TFS’s Parent Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S:BOE TFS END MAY BOOST UK BANKS FUNDING COSTS BY GBP800M; 05/03/2018 TFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Believes Turkcell Would Have a Strong Propensity to Support TFS; 29/05/2018 – Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINANCIAL 2Q EPS 8C, EST. 9C (2 EST.)

Analysts await Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 9.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.72 per share. GWB’s profit will be $44.99M for 10.41 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) CEO Kenneth Karels on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Select Estimated Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Names Doug Bass President & Chief Operating Officer – Business Wire” on August 30, 2018. More interesting news about Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Date – Business Wire” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold GWB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 56.50 million shares or 0.93% more from 55.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based First Tru Advisors Lp has invested 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). D E Shaw Company stated it has 117,190 shares. M&T Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 21,200 shares. Jacobs Asset Llc holds 1.51% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) or 227,486 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Llc holds 15,260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 162,639 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Com owns 85,183 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Federated Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 476 shares. Captrust Financial reported 439 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.09% or 14,000 shares.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $539.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 200,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $22.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 172,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 9 investors sold TFSL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 31.98 million shares or 0.33% less from 32.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 6,809 shares in its portfolio. 8,418 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 4,149 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 77,326 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Company Na reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Goldman Sachs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 1.49 million shares. Empyrean Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 1.79M shares. Hotchkis Wiley Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Buckingham Asset Management Limited holds 0.1% or 51,670 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 517 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 46,255 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv reported 28,262 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL).

More notable recent TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TFS Financial – A Misunderstood Bank Cheaper Than It Appears – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2017, Businesswire.com published: “Third Federal Named to Best Workplaces in Financial Services List by Great Place to Work® and Fortune – Business Wire” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TFS Financial Is Even More Of A Trade, Less Of An Investment Now – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “TFS Financial Corporation Grows Deposits and Home Equity Loans – Business Wire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.