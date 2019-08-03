Maltese Capital Management Has Lowered Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (PFBC) Position by $1.40 Million as Valuation Rose; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Boosted by $19.91 Million as Valuation Declined

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (PFBC) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 31,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% . The institutional investor held 163,270 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, down from 195,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $799.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 87,203 shares traded or 27.78% up from the average. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 13.30% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC); 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 548.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 375,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 444,097 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95 million, up from 68,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL

Analysts await Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.31 EPS, up 9.17% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.2 per share. PFBC’s profit will be $20.08M for 9.96 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Preferred Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 30,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 154,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Luther Burbank Corp.

More notable recent Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Preferred Bank Disposes New York OREO Properties – GlobeNewswire" on March 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "The Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Share Price Is Up 100% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance" published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Validea's Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch – 7/8/2019 – Nasdaq" on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default Nasdaq:PFBC – GlobeNewswire" published on April 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "4 Reasons That Make Preferred Bank (PFBC) Stock a Solid Bet – Nasdaq" with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

