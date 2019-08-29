Maltese Capital Management Has Lowered Its Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Position; Quidel Has 1.42 Sentiment

Quidel Corp (QDEL) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 84 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 59 cut down and sold equity positions in Quidel Corp. The funds in our database now have: 35.42 million shares, up from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Quidel Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 46 Increased: 49 New Position: 35.

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) stake by 8.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 20,313 shares as Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Maltese Capital Management Llc holds 219,700 shares with $28.14M value, down from 240,013 last quarter. Signature Bk New York N Y now has $6.39B valuation. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $115.91. About 137,192 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Signature Bank has $150 highest and $12800 lowest target. $139’s average target is 19.92% above currents $115.91 stock price. Signature Bank had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) rating on Monday, March 25. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $150 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 18. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, May 15 by Wedbush. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.72 earnings per share, down 4.23% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $149.86M for 10.65 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) stake by 24,690 shares to 106,217 valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FMBH) stake by 47,000 shares and now owns 400,700 shares. Provident Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:PROV) was raised too.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications primarily in infectious diseases, POC womenÂ’s and general health, and gastrointestinal diseases. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. The firm offers Sofia influenza A+B and QuickVue influenza tests to detect viral antigens of influenza type A and B; Sofia strep A fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue Strep A tests to detect group A Streptococcal antigen from throat swabs; and Sofia Respiratory Syncytial Virus , QuickVue RSV, and Quidel Molecular RSV + human metapneumovirus tests for respiratory syncytial virus. It has a 39.27 P/E ratio. It also provides various products to detect various herpes simplex virus (HSV) and herpes family viruses; H&V-Mix to isolate HSV, VZV, and Cytomegalovirus; R-Mix to detect Influenza A and B, RSV, Adenovirus, and Parainfluenza types 1, 2, and 3; Sofia S.

The stock increased 8.29% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $62.99. About 273,814 shares traded or 48.35% up from the average. Quidel Corporation (QDEL) has declined 9.66% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500.

Oracle Investment Management Inc holds 26.52% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation for 1.90 million shares. Brown Capital Management Llc owns 5.47 million shares or 3.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Management Of Virginia Llc has 2.8% invested in the company for 180,399 shares. The Vermont-based Birchview Capital Lp has invested 1.93% in the stock. Gagnon Securities Llc, a New York-based fund reported 116,639 shares.