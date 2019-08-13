Maltese Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) by $4.40 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stock Declined While Salem Investment Counselors Cut Its Holding by $325,955

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 220,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 645,110 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, up from 425,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Midwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $19.96. About 39,748 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 25/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 38C; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC SAYS FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF BRANCH ACTIONS, COMPANY WILL OPERATE 110 LOCATIONS; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q EPS 33c; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Positioning for Service Excellence, Efficiency and Growth; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – “DELIVERING EXCELLENCE” INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES CONSOLIDATION OR CLOSING OF 19 LOCATIONS ACROSS COMPANY’S FOOTPRINT; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 03/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 19/04/2018 DJ First Midwest Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMBI); 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP TO CLOSE 19 LOCATIONS

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 2,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 36,645 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, down from 38,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.20B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $112.38. About 253,624 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 12/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $156; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – OFFER FOR WILSON THERAPEUTICS MADE THROUGH A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Tender Offer Is Expected to Complete and the Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 11/04/2018 – Alexion takes its first step in beefing up the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 15/03/2018 Alexion Announces Positive Top-Line Results Showing Successful Phase 3 Clinical Study of ALXN1210 in Complement Inhibitor; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION WILL ACQUIRE WILSON THERAPEUTICS THROUGH A TENDER OFFER; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Offers SEK232 in Cash for Each Wilson Therapeutics Share; 25/05/2018 – WILSON THERAPEUTICS AB WTX.ST – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR ALEXION’S OFFER HAS BEEN EXTENDED UP TO AND INCLUDING 8 JUNE 2018, 3:00 P.M. CET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Lp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0.12% or 28,385 shares. Granite Lc holds 0.49% or 64,506 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.24% or 35,180 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie, Switzerland-based fund reported 31,660 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research Inc holds 29,311 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). The Iowa-based At Retail Bank has invested 0.13% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation owns 5.81 million shares. Georgia-based Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.09% stake. Private Tru Na holds 15,494 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.01% or 7,000 shares. Parkside National Bank And accumulated 0% or 95 shares. American Century Companies owns 1.08M shares.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 8,450 shares to 65,439 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 10,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the 2nd Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Momenta Continues Its Transition – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IVERIC bio’s (ISEE) Q2 Loss Narrows, Gene Therapy in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALXN, TXN – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Biotech Stocks That Could Double Your Money – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 15.05% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $479.83M for 13.13 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.01% negative EPS growth.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 740,000 shares to 185,000 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 75,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,507 shares, and cut its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (NASDAQ:PFBC).

More notable recent First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid First Midwest Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FMBI) 20% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Concludes Rush-Oak Acquisition – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Midwest Receives Federal Reserve Approval for Acquisition of Northern States Financial Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2018. More interesting news about First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Midwest Bancorp Completes Acquisition of Bridgeview Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares First Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.12 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,275 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold FMBI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 85.81 million shares or 0.74% less from 86.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi, Alabama-based fund reported 150,000 shares. 677,327 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company invested in 68,382 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). 89,750 were reported by Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Quantbot Techs Lp reported 342 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 410 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 76,849 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) for 334 shares. Moreover, Endeavour Capital Advisors has 3.94% invested in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) for 1.10M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 39,900 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.12% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). 6,016 are held by Hexavest Inc. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 233,149 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.