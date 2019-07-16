Maltese Capital Management Has Lifted Its Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) Holding by $543,180; Salesforce Com (CRM) Position Lifted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 2,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, up from 85,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $158.3. About 4.00 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) by 30.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 24,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,217 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 81,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plumas Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.72 million market cap company. It closed at $24.2 lastly. It is down 7.91% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PLBC News: 10/04/2018 – Plumas Bank Promotes Boigon to Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer; 14/03/2018 Plumas Bancorp Ranked 5th Best Performing Community Bank in the Nation; 19/04/2018 – Plumas Bancorp Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 18c; 17/04/2018 – Plumas Bancorp 1Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – MACDONALD JOINS PLUMAS BANK AS VICE PRESIDENT, AG/COMMERCIAL LOAN EXPERT; 19/04/2018 – Plumas Bancorp Declares Dividend Increase; 22/05/2018 – Plumas Bank Agrees to Purchase Carson City, Nevada Branch from Mutual of Omaha Bank; 10/04/2018 – Plumas Bank Promotes Boigon to Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer; 30/05/2018 – PLUMAS BANCORP – EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018, IT WILL INCREASE ITS MINIMUM WAGE TO $15 PER HOUR; 17/04/2018 – PLUMAS BANCORP PLBC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.63

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SPALDING® Doubles its Digital Commerce Revenue with Salesforce – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Salesforce.com’s Tableau Acquisition: Admitting Organic Innovation Failure? – Forbes” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Salesforce Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for the Thirteenth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Splunk Rose 10.3% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – International Business Times” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 29 selling transactions for $26.67 million activity. Shares for $16,944 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 17. Benioff Marc also sold $1.49M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, January 23. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $815,800 was sold by BLOCK KEITH. $134,514 worth of stock was sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. 6,331 shares valued at $1.00 million were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 5. 5,325 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $811,530 were sold by Weaver Amy E.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,679 shares to 54,263 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,156 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $24,565 activity.

More notable recent Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Chesapeake Energy Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy India ETFs after Modi’s Re-Election? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Plumas Bancorp declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Germany’s Infineon Is Buying Cypress Semiconductor – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Bet on a Breakout for Weight Watchers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 115,100 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $11.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 163,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69M shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

