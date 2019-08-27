Maltese Capital Management Has Increased Its Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Position; Five9, Inc. (FIVN) Had 2 Bulls

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) stake by 21.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maltese Capital Management Llc acquired 35,700 shares as Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD)’s stock declined 0.13%. The Maltese Capital Management Llc holds 200,000 shares with $2.96M value, up from 164,300 last quarter. Howard Bancorp Inc now has $291.91 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 11,446 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING

Among 2 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Five9 has $7000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 7.47% above currents $62.81 stock price. Five9 had 3 analyst reports since August 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. See Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Dougherty Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $59.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Upgrade

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.81 billion. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent.

The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $62.81. About 281,774 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, ANNOUNCES $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased Tfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL) stake by 396,071 shares to 570,000 valued at $9.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) stake by 109,162 shares and now owns 725,500 shares. Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) was reduced too.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19,780 activity. Jones Thomas Randy also bought $1,395 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) shares. Poynot Steven also bought $1,111 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) shares. Steil Jack E also bought $2,597 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) shares. 541 shares valued at $6,990 were bought by Scully Mary Ann on Wednesday, July 10. Coffman George C. also bought $4,897 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) on Wednesday, July 10. Shares for $1,395 were bought by TURNER FRANK K JR. 108 Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) shares with value of $1,395 were bought by Schwabe Charles E..