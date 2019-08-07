Maltese Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Howard Bancorp (HBMD) by $499,800; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Position in United Technologies (UTX) Decreased by $606,336 as Market Value Declined

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 35,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 164,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 1,141 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 69,255 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 73,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $127.33. About 1.13 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18)

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 115,100 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $11.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 35,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,700 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $19,780 activity. Another trade for 201 shares valued at $2,597 was bought by Steil Jack E. $1,111 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) shares were bought by Poynot Steven. The insider Schwabe Charles E. bought $1,395. Jones Thomas Randy also bought $1,395 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) on Wednesday, July 10. Coffman George C. bought $4,897 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) on Wednesday, July 10. TURNER FRANK K JR also bought $1,395 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 119,719 shares. Banc Funds Co Ltd stated it has 0.22% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). 3,863 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 2,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 58,630 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 14,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 17,752 shares. 11,015 are owned by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 641,041 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 29,698 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc owns 57,800 shares. 81,435 are held by Victory Mngmt Inc. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 20,006 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation stated it has 15,921 shares. Northern Trust has 141,767 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.84 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $526.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 4,499 shares to 22,089 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Choate Invest Advsrs has invested 0.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Community Bank Na has 30,962 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Altavista Wealth Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,428 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd holds 1.53% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 40,183 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi owns 35,467 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based Guardian has invested 0.4% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Of Toledo Na Oh has 1.18% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jones Finance Cos Lllp stated it has 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tompkins Fin holds 0.09% or 3,045 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Chatham Inc has 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Exchange Management invested in 1.53% or 42,256 shares. Csu Producer Res Incorporated holds 15,000 shares. 8,252 are owned by Cadence Commercial Bank Na. Bar Harbor Services owns 2,805 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Johnson Fincl Gru stated it has 4,833 shares.