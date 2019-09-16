Maltese Capital Management Has Increased Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Holding by $985,680; As Suntrust Bks (STI) Share Price Rose, Holder Btim Has Decreased Stake

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 70,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 170,553 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.72 million, down from 241,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $68.34. About 1.50 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 29/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y; IPT +120-125; 28/05/2018 – Forterra Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 17/05/2018 – Edison International at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Rev $2.24B; 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/03/2018 – Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 10/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 26,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.09% . The institutional investor held 274,691 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.36 million, up from 248,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Evans Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 7,730 shares traded or 22.37% up from the average. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 20.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED; 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sei Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 35,283 shares to 366,821 shares, valued at $20.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 2,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.52M for 12.20 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 74,980 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Provise Lc owns 7,263 shares. The South Carolina-based South State has invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 3.31M shares. Thompson Investment Management has 0.22% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 17,956 shares. 50 are held by Destination Wealth Management. Principal Financial Group Inc holds 2.38 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 3.35M shares. Bardin Hill Mngmt Partners LP reported 0.32% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Grp invested 0.05% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Sun Life owns 356 shares. Macquarie Grp holds 0.02% or 173,476 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 91,984 shares. First Commonwealth Pa accumulated 4,462 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 3 investors sold EVBN shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 2.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock reported 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Cornerstone Advsr holds 116 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Renaissance Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Panagora Asset Inc has 17 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 290,288 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Moreover, National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 1,620 shares. Fj Mngmt Lc holds 1.64% or 456,000 shares. 1,206 were reported by Citigroup Incorporated. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 406 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 91,674 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Inc Plc holds 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) or 892 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 18,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN).

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 395,907 shares to 653,473 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 104,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,623 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).