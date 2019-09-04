Maltese Capital Management Has Decreased Its Guaranty Fed Bancshares (GFED) Stake; Fiserv Has 0.98 Sentiment

Fiserv Inc (FISV) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 332 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 340 decreased and sold stock positions in Fiserv Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 384.95 million shares, up from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Fiserv Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 37 to 47 for an increase of 10. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 301 Increased: 209 New Position: 123.

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (GFED) stake by 48.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maltese Capital Management Llc analyzed 40,736 shares as Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (GFED)'s stock rose 1.94%. The Maltese Capital Management Llc holds 42,764 shares with $960,000 value, down from 83,500 last quarter. Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc now has $107.03M valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 141 shares traded. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has risen 0.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 21.66% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. for 3.14 million shares. Toscafund Asset Management Llp owns 169,868 shares or 18.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dudley & Shanley Inc. has 7.92% invested in the company for 346,750 shares. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Investment Management Llp has invested 6.44% in the stock. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 129,052 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 28.48 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company has market cap of $72.02 billion. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. It has a 44.58 P/E ratio. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management services and products.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $105.96. About 960,266 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) stake by 84,600 shares to 225,000 valued at $10.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) stake by 13,129 shares and now owns 63,163 shares. Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold GFED shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 4.46% less from 1.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru invested in 0% or 41,050 shares. 10,000 are owned by Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. 119 are held by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Ejf Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 100,000 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Blackrock stated it has 1,438 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,249 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Maltese Cap Mgmt Lc owns 0.07% invested in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) for 42,764 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) for 20,856 shares. Fj Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.02% stake. 11,457 were reported by Northern Trust Corporation. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 17,728 shares or 0% of the stock. Us National Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Renaissance Technology Lc holds 0% or 30,400 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1,246 shares.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,033 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $68,757 was made by Griesemer John F on Wednesday, May 29. $11,780 worth of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was bought by Peters Carter M on Friday, April 26. 100 Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) shares with value of $2,282 were bought by Williams Daniel Winton.