Maltese Capital Management Has Decreased Comerica (CMA) Position by $5.48 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Pros Holdings (PRO) Share Price Rose, Shannon River Fund Management Lifted Position by $7.50 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 48.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 178,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 543,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.94M, up from 364,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 164,464 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 75,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 250,039 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, down from 325,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $62.7. About 697,412 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Noninterest Income $244 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Comerica Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMA); 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR AVERAGE LOANS; 16/04/2018 – Comerica Inc expected to post earnings of $1.53 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EPS $1.59; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Comerica’s Ratings, Outlook Stable, And Assigns Prospective Shelf Ratings; 09/03/2018 – Comerica California Market President Judith S. Love to Retire in June; 14/03/2018 – Comerica Announces Adjustments for Legacy Sterling Warrants; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Net Interest Income Higher Vs. 1Q

Analysts await Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CMA’s profit will be $311.62M for 7.92 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual EPS reported by Comerica Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.06% EPS growth.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 39,183 shares to 194,407 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 6,537 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 197,342 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 263,412 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0.01% or 37,059 shares in its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Co has 0.32% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 5,300 shares. Axa has invested 0.02% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corporation Mi holds 0.07% or 3,166 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf stated it has 2,891 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.02% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Japan-based Nomura Asset Limited has invested 0.02% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Asset Mngmt Inc owns 3,579 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% or 41,783 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 2,906 shares. 58,346 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com reported 133,946 shares.

