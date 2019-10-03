Maltese Capital Management Has Decreased American Natl Bankshares (AMNB) Position as Stock Value Declined; Us Bancorp Del (USB) Share Price Rose While Clarkston Capital Partners Boosted by $701,740 Its Stake

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 13,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 456,781 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.94M, up from 443,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 5.21 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Natl Bankshares Inc (AMNB) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 15,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.59% . The institutional investor held 181,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.02M, down from 197,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Natl Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 14,401 shares traded. American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) has declined 8.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMNB News: 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.58, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold AMNB shares while 12 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 4.24 million shares or 21.17% more from 3.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodmont Counsel Lc reported 10,290 shares. Wellington Grp Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 13 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). State Common Retirement Fund reported 12,000 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 740,125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management reported 6,801 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 5,365 were accumulated by Interocean Capital Ltd Co. Ameritas Prns Inc owns 705 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 3,202 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 0% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) for 98,885 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc Inc stated it has 7,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Smith Salley And Assoc has 0.94% invested in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 898 shares.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $404,480 activity. Strader Hunter Gregg bought $71,340 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. $35,570 worth of stock was bought by FARRAR JEFFREY W on Friday, August 23. $35,070 worth of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) was bought by Pleasant Dan Miller on Thursday, July 25.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 134,548 shares to 354,548 shares, valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peoples Bancorp N C Inc (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 19,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Community First Bancshares I.

Analysts await American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 21.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.66 per share. AMNB’s profit will be $8.91 million for 10.96 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by American National Bankshares Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.05% negative EPS growth.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,890 shares to 548,515 shares, valued at $57.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 2,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,995 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).