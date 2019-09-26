Maltese Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) by $1.25 Million; Danaher (DHR) Valuation Rose While Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 4,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 41,849 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.98M, down from 46,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $143.95. About 1.92 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 21,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 72,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16 million, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $56.39. About 286,167 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association holds 632,041 shares. Capstone Invest Ltd Co stated it has 1,173 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Findlay Park Partners Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 5.29% or 4.15M shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.49% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Fdx invested in 0.11% or 19,932 shares. Moreover, Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi has 0.87% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 22,421 shares. Clarkston Cap Prns Lc reported 1,400 shares. 3.95M are owned by Capital Ww. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Co reported 12,548 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 1.72 million shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank & Tru holds 22,148 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Essex Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 7,500 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A holds 1.35% or 68,686 shares in its portfolio. Amer Intl Grp Incorporated holds 238,259 shares. Parsons Ri has 56,123 shares.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97M for 31.29 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79 million and $134.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,000 shares to 90,180 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 20,067 shares to 120,067 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 39,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 765,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.