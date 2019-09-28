Maltese Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Associated Banc (ASB) as Market Value Declined; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Raised Its Position in Marchex (MCHX) by $428,864 as Share Value Declined

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 73.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 107,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The institutional investor held 253,873 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 146,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 73,535 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500.

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 160,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 300,093 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.34 million, down from 460,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.32. About 744,611 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 16/04/2018 – Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 12,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $16.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Financial Instns Inc (NASDAQ:FISI) by 120,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold ASB shares while 88 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 115.91 million shares or 2.36% less from 118.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 4,199 shares. Ls Investment Lc holds 18,954 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Communications stated it has 1.33% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Ser Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 25,035 shares. Point72 Asset Lp has 100 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 4.75 million shares. Pzena Investment Ltd Llc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 2.13 million shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Ltd Liability Co owns 79,475 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Bailard accumulated 24,300 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru Co has invested 0% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). State Street accumulated 6.17 million shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Trexquant Investment LP stated it has 0.03% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Analysts await Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ASB’s profit will be $76.21 million for 10.81 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Associated Banc-Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 11.05% more from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 131,698 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street owns 463,310 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eam Investors Limited Liability Co holds 0.35% or 306,826 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Moreover, State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 2,894 shares. Hightower stated it has 17,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 32,974 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc stated it has 98,634 shares. New York-based Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Ajo LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 286,065 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 35,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 9,524 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $7.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 57,313 shares to 93,927 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 16,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,130 shares, and cut its stake in Leaf Group Ltd.