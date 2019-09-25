Maltese Capital Management Has Boosted Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Holding by $2.08 Million as Stock Value Declined; Granite Investment Partners Raised Brooks Automation (BRKS) Position by $305,178

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 8,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 438,486 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.99M, up from 430,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 115,285 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 26/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF A CANADIAN BIOREPOSITORY; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 26.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 50,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 240,751 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.94 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 42,224 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WSFS Bank Receives Key Regulatory Approval to Acquire Beneficial Bank – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Photo Release — WSFS Bank Selects Elizabeth L. Wager to Lead Investor Relations in Newly Created Role – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Photo Release — Rodger Levenson, President and CEO of WSFS Bank, to Chair American Heart Association’s 2020 Philadelphia Heart Ball, One of the Largest Community Fundraisers in the City – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Photo Release — WSFS Bank Announces the Formation of a Capital Markets Group – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Philadelphia’s oldest and biggest bank officially no more – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 278,451 shares to 276,040 shares, valued at $9.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,800 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.79, from 2.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold WSFS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 41.40 million shares or 2.99% more from 40.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw Co holds 0% or 53,554 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Management reported 5,200 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 249,464 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1.40M were accumulated by State Street. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd holds 23,906 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 16,170 shares. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0.01% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Sei Invests Co has 79,104 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 3.10 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 50,744 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 252,561 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Skyline Asset Management LP holds 1.8% or 239,400 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles And Equity holds 0% or 19,017 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares has 73,316 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold BRKS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 0.87% less from 72.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,275 were accumulated by Tompkins Fincl. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 38,651 shares. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 45,343 shares or 0% of the stock. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 12,590 shares. Principal Inc owns 584,911 shares. Hilton Cap Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 5,783 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Lc has 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 398,609 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 24,706 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has invested 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Kbc Gp Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 29,280 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 24,079 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

More notable recent Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi names top semi equipment stocks – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks close little changed as tech shares and Ford weigh on the market – CNBC” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axonics Modulation Tech Inc by 16,550 shares to 18,853 shares, valued at $772,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spartan Mtrs Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 54,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,272 shares, and cut its stake in Red Violet Inc.