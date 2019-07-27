Maltese Capital Management Has Boosted Its Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Position by $782,300; Share Value Declined; Riggs Asset Managment Company Increases Holding in At&T (T)

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 31,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 271,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 239,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $472.53M market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.91. About 43,474 shares traded or 15.12% up from the average. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 4.68% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89M shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Business Solutions Wireless Service Revenue $1.79B; 03/04/2018 – TOWER ONE WIRELESS BUYS MEXICO TOWER CO. W/ AT&T MASTER LEASE; 16/04/2018 – A failure to buy Time Warner could be seen as strike three for Stephenson after failing at T-Mobile deal and overpaying for DirecTV; 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Strategic Relationship; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Company stated it has 26,900 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Northern Corp accumulated 210,922 shares. Meeder Asset owns 897 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paradice Investment Management Limited Liability invested 1.6% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Maltese Cap Management Ltd holds 0.52% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 271,000 shares. Prospector Prtn Limited Company invested in 119,790 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Lc has invested 6.84% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 18,400 shares. Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Mngmt has invested 0.11% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Moreover, Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Thb Asset Mgmt has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot has invested 0.03% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 20,313 shares to 219,700 shares, valued at $28.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 109,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 725,500 shares, and cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 157,289 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Arvest National Bank Tru Division invested in 34,062 shares. Sequent Asset holds 0.55% or 24,422 shares. 12,992 are owned by Northside Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Bbva Compass National Bank reported 0.25% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Northcoast Asset Limited Liability invested 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wedgewood Inc Pa holds 1.58% or 32,485 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Limited Com reported 187,639 shares. Karp Capital Management invested in 0.11% or 9,669 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 6,081 shares. Ifrah Fincl Svcs Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 11,336 shares. 9,767 are held by Cornerstone Advsr. Becker Mgmt Inc owns 1.66M shares.