Maltese Capital Management Has Boosted Investar Hldg (ISTR) Position by $892,430; Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Decreased Stake

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 97.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 39,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 828 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 1.45 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 40,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 179,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Investar Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.34% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.26. About 9,160 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 8.43% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.86% the S&P500.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (Call) (NYSE:BANC) by 507,111 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $692,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 72,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,101 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.80 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc (Call) by 14,500 shares to 16,500 shares, valued at $28.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 134,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pinnacle holds 0.19% or 34,093 shares in its portfolio. 51,722 were reported by First State Bank Of Omaha. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Lc reported 1,320 shares. Lifeplan accumulated 27 shares. Arete Wealth Lc owns 5,082 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 182,000 shares. 341 were reported by Camarda Financial Ltd Liability Corp. Van Eck Associates owns 17,864 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Motco holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 24,766 shares. Chemung Canal Trust reported 1,104 shares. Stonebridge Mngmt holds 2,315 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 21,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Northstar Gp accumulated 19,205 shares. Keating Investment Counselors holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,793 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

