Maltese Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) by $741,706; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $2.49 Million

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 42,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 141,382 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, up from 99,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 6.11M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 23,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 353,147 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.05 million, up from 329,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 42,223 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3,846 shares to 150,556 shares, valued at $15.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VSS) by 6,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,002 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $42,295 activity. $29,972 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) shares were bought by REEDER JOE.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 275,694 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 179,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,273 shares, and cut its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc.