Maltese Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by $682,958 as Market Valuation Rose; Buckingham Asset Management Has Lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake by $678,800; Stock Price Declined

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 20,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 605,807 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.81M, up from 585,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 502,398 shares traded or 6.93% up from the average. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 4.62M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video)

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,579 shares to 73,611 shares, valued at $14.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 13,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De owns 319 shares. 64,911 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.03% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 8,308 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). 257,681 were reported by Loomis Sayles Co Ltd Partnership. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Swiss Bank owns 73,564 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 0.03% or 2.03 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.01% or 24,870 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 269,062 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 11,728 shares. Polaris Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.09M shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc reported 97,001 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $30,000 activity.