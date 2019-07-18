Maltese Capital Management Has Boosted Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holding; Entravision Communications (EVC) Shorts Up By 7.86%

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) had an increase of 7.86% in short interest. EVC’s SI was 884,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.86% from 819,600 shares previously. With 294,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC)’s short sellers to cover EVC’s short positions. The SI to Entravision Communications Corporation’s float is 1.39%. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.375. About 155,938 shares traded. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has declined 30.95% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.38% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION 4Q REV. $73.5M; 04/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation to Host Fourth Annual Salsa y Sazón Latin Food and Music Festival; 29/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Exclusive Promotional Events And Content To Support Its 2018 FIFA World Cup Radio Broadcasts; 11/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS SAYS CO IMPLEMENTED REDUCTION IN FORCE & OTHER DISCRETIONARY EXPENSE CUTS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Entravision Commun Corp Announces Affiliation Partnership for KMCC-TV Las Vegas With Azteca Amer; 14/03/2018 – Entravision 4Q EPS 14c; 04/04/2018 – Headway, an Entravision Company, Partners with Pixalate; 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCES AFFILIATION PARTNERSHIP FOR ENTRAVISION’S KMCC-TV WITH AZTECA AMERICA; 07/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS HELPS AMPLIFY JARRITOS® “DESTAPA TU; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION 4Q EPS 14C, EST. 1.0C (2 EST.)

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $355,750 activity. Vasquez Gilbert R bought $307,000 worth of Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) on Monday, May 20.

More notable recent Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regional Management Corp (RM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entravision’s Mispriced Assets Have Significant Potential – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Entravision Communication (EVC) Announces Receipt of NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing – StreetInsider.com” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TV gains mitigate revenue drop in Entravision earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media firm that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico. The company has market cap of $288.28 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. It has a 19.74 P/E ratio. It owns and operates television stations that broadcast drama shows, talk shows, novelas, entertainment magazines, news magazines, national news, specials, late news, childrenÂ’s programs, sports, reality, comedy shows, and movies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold Entravision Communications Corporation shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 0.19% less from 49.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 6,100 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.1% or 70,000 shares. Automobile Association reported 177,874 shares. 115,100 are owned by Swiss State Bank. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 703,537 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 108,352 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 895,867 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0% or 780,981 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 93,367 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited reported 20,056 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 360,782 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) or 196 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 98,621 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 119,004 shares.

