Maltese Capital Management Decreased Stake in Hmn Finl (HMNF) as Share Price Declined; Caxton Associates LP Trimmed Pdl Biopharma (PDLI) Holding as Shares Declined

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Pdl Biopharma Inc (PDLI) by 59.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 123,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The hedge fund held 83,060 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $261,000, down from 206,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Pdl Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.205. About 551,285 shares traded. PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) has risen 14.74% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PDLI News: 22/05/2018 – PDl’s Data Center Power Distribution Monitoring Solution Named Product of the Year for Easy Access to Real-Time Performance Metrics; 09/04/2018 – PDL BioPharma Shareholder, SevenSaoi Capital, Comments on the Nomination of Shlomo Yanai to the PDL Board of Directors and Deli; 09/04/2018 – PDL BioPharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – PDL BioPharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – PDL BioPharma 1Q EPS 1c; 15/05/2018 – PDL BioPharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/03/2018 – PDL BioPharma 4Q Net $22.3M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in PDL BioPharma; 09/04/2018 – PDL BIOPHARMA HOLDER SAYS ENCOURAGED BY SHLOMO YANAI NOMINATION; 08/03/2018 – PDL BIOPHARMA 4Q REV. $68.0M

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (HMNF) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 21,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 254,491 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.34M, down from 276,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hmn Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 1,619 shares traded. HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) has risen 10.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HMNF News: 20/04/2018 – DJ HMN Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMNF); 19/04/2018 HMN Financial 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REG-Fondsbørsmeddelelse: lndkaldelse til repræsentantskabsmøde i HMN Naturgas IS/ den 18. maj 2018

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $831.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 19,602 shares to 25,601 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 651,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

More notable recent PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PDL BioPharma Q4 top line down 34% on lower Glumetza royalties – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 3, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, KPTI, CSCO, S, MRVL, CVET, PSTG, QQQ, LLY, ESV, KOS – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PDL BioPharma’s Royalties Help, Heavy Partner Reliance Hurts – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI), The Stock That Slid 68% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. PDLI’s profit will be $5.71 million for 11.03 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by PDL BioPharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold PDLI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 104.89 million shares or 7.31% less from 113.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) for 965,447 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 252,511 shares. Fincl Architects reported 0% stake. Axa invested in 0% or 73,200 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Company reported 0.18% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 78,943 shares. Geode Capital Limited Com accumulated 1.95M shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI). Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI). Swiss Comml Bank invested in 271,700 shares. The New York-based Weber Alan W has invested 0.24% in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 121,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 498,199 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Alberta Inv Mngmt, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 55,500 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI).

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 289,973 shares to 990,246 shares, valued at $14.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 134,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR).