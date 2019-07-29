Maltese Capital Management Decreased Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Position as Stock Value Declined; Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holder Lee Danner & Bass Lifted Stake

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 49,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,492 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60M, up from 109,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $146.6. About 9.01 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 68.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 205,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, down from 300,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $60.62. About 321,448 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 8,400 shares to 94,061 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,517 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.89% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 902,716 shares. Moreover, Dumont And Blake Invest Advisors Lc has 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Retail Bank has invested 1.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,196 shares stake. The New Jersey-based Mercer Cap Advisers Inc has invested 3.84% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 14,987 were reported by Glenview Retail Bank Trust Dept. 67,031 were reported by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.59% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cibc World owns 699,262 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ghp Inv Advisors holds 0.75% or 52,293 shares. 29,338 are owned by Perkins Coie Trust. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Banque Pictet Cie Sa accumulated 719,334 shares or 1.53% of the stock. 107,233 are owned by Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Basswood Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 31,269 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.03% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 3.59M shares. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 0.04% or 4,894 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 187,074 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% or 540,473 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv accumulated 245 shares or 0% of the stock. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc has 1.14 million shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). M&T Retail Bank reported 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). 4,215 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Company Na. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 15,670 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mirae Asset Investments Ltd has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). 15,292 are held by Hl Lc.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essa Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 25,347 shares to 843,068 shares, valued at $12.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 40,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB).

