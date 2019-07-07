Maltese Capital Management Decreased Its First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) Stake as Market Value Declined; West Chester Capital Advisors Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $381,555

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 4.65M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 109,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 725,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.46 million, down from 834,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Finl Bancorp Oh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 147,453 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 24.06% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – First Financial CEO Sees ‘Good First Step’ on Dodd-Frank (Video); 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 02/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. and MainSource Financial Group, Inc. Complete Merger; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q Net $30.5M; 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC; 19/04/2018 – FFBC 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.84%, EST. 3.71%; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Whitnell & has 1.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 26,452 shares. Moreover, Parkwood Llc has 1.63% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 1.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 172,586 were accumulated by World Asset. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,485 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Gam Holdings Ag reported 0.81% stake. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 1.07% or 12.86 million shares. 27 are held by Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Partnership. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc reported 3.77% stake. Sol Cap stated it has 12,230 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. 2.25 million were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Lc. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.94% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Company accumulated 24,426 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 3.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). King Luther Capital Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 920,850 shares.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $47.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.52 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 22 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $172,696 activity. $4,245 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares were bought by kramer william j. 472 shares were bought by olszewski richard e, worth $11,441. Shares for $6,249 were bought by Berta Vince. Booth Cynthia O bought 370 shares worth $8,924. $4,097 worth of stock was bought by Ach J Wickliffe on Thursday, January 10. 258 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares with value of $6,249 were bought by PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.03% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 136,238 shares in its portfolio. 5,751 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Stifel Corp invested in 89,454 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Tru Corporation has 2.30 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dean Limited Liability owns 1.08% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 307,997 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Bahl And Gaynor Inc has invested 0.08% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 186,828 shares. Css Ltd Llc Il reported 9,962 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Company accumulated 10,472 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 68,603 shares. Fj Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 46,081 shares.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Provident Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:PROV) by 40,759 shares to 140,759 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 57,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF).

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $55.40M for 10.79 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.28% EPS growth.