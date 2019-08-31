Maltese Capital Management Decreased Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake as Market Value Rose; Holder Scott & Selber Has Boosted Sysco (SYY) Stake

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 1.98M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 740,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 185,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 925,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Nearly Two-Thirds of Los Angeles Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth, According to Bank of America Survey; 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.96 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH; 09/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch Expects Tariffs Deal Despite Escalating Rhetoric (Video); 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With; 18/04/2018 – Oil to Hit $80 a Barrel in Second Quarter, Says BofA’s Blanch (Video)

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 39,183 shares to 194,407 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 35,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Lp accumulated 10,288 shares. Causeway Management Ltd Liability Com invested 1.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Abner Herrman Brock Lc reported 699,775 shares stake. 5,510 are held by Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Monroe Commercial Bank Mi accumulated 11,257 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 19,873 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.17 million shares. One Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Reliant Mgmt Ltd has 99,745 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt invested in 3.37 million shares. Gulf Interest Bank (Uk) owns 2.22 million shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Ltd Com accumulated 0.91% or 52,556 shares. Lmr Partners Llp owns 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 52,552 shares. Moreover, Peoples Fincl Services has 0.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10,725 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Stock Is Worth a Buy on This Dip – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.31B for 9.97 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 15,000 shares. Leisure Cap Mngmt holds 9,779 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Berkshire Asset Ltd Com Pa holds 38,770 shares. 1,693 are held by Psagot Inv House Ltd. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.1% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 91,900 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 0.12% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 148,875 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 155,489 shares. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Brown Advisory has invested 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Navellier Assoc holds 0.03% or 3,356 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Invest reported 575 shares. Mckinley Capital Lc Delaware stated it has 4,664 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 9,311 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “CBS and Viacom Finally Tie It Off – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sysco Celebrates International Women’s Day NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5,390 shares to 6,590 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.