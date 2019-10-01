Maltese Capital Management Decreased Holding in Associated Banc (ASB) by $3.36 Million; Warren Averett Asset Management Has Raised Its Regions Finl New (RF) Position by $747,964

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 160,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 300,093 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.34 million, down from 460,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 646,575 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 259.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc bought 53,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 74,049 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, up from 20,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $15.42. About 9.13M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Revere Bank by 21,000 shares to 121,100 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 33,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH).

More notable recent Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) to acquire Wisconsin banking operations of The Huntington National Bank – StreetInsider.com” on December 11, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Associated Banc-Corp Increases Prime Rate – PRNewswire” published on December 19, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich joins the Associated Bank team – PRNewswire” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Associated Banc-Corp to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 9, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Another St. Louis-area bank is sold, in $76.3M deal – St. Louis Business Journal” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ASB’s profit will be $76.20M for 10.49 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Associated Banc-Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold ASB shares while 88 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 115.91 million shares or 2.36% less from 118.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Mngmt accumulated 3.75 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability holds 16,950 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 61,493 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Ltd stated it has 300,186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4.04 million are held by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc. Riverhead Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) or 17,768 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). New York-based Tower Cap (Trc) has invested 0% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Carlson LP accumulated 176,100 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 9,677 shares. Petrus Tru Lta has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Quantitative Inv Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 17,988 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) or 66,415 shares. Shell Asset Management Com reported 38,523 shares.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83B and $671.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,482 shares to 103,564 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 15,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,362 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).