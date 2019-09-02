Maltese Capital Management Cut Keycorp New (KEY) Holding; Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) SI Decreased By 2.26%

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) had a decrease of 2.26% in short interest. WBA’s SI was 23.48 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.26% from 24.02M shares previously. With 5.87M avg volume, 4 days are for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)’s short sellers to cover WBA’s short positions. The SI to Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s float is 2.95%. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $51.19. About 5.19M shares traded or 4.27% up from the average. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has declined 21.21% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.21% the S&P500. Some Historical WBA News: 16/03/2018 – Walgreens Boots Alliance said last week Shingrix was available at most of its Walgreens and Duane Reade stores. Starting Thursday, it also became available at Walgreens Healthcare Clinics; 28/03/2018 – WALGREENS BOOTS SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.82; 20/03/2018 – MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS WALGREENS OVERCHARGED FOR DRUGS COVERED BY THE STATE WORKERS’ COMPENSATION INSURANCE SYSTEM; 25/04/2018 – Walgreens Boots Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 22/05/2018 – The Prevalence of Childhood Poverty is Not Well Understood by Many Americans, New Survey Shows; 09/03/2018 – Walgreen must face lawsuit over U.S. generic drug pricing; 05/03/2018 Rite Aid Announces Continued Progress in Sale of Assets to Walgreens Boots Alliance; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 05/03/2018 – RITE AID CORP – MAJORITY OF CLOSING CONDITIONS HAVE BEEN SATISFIED

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 8.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 163,678 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Maltese Capital Management Llc holds 1.69 million shares with $26.57 million value, down from 1.85M last quarter. Keycorp New now has $16.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 6.86 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Among 5 analysts covering Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Walgreens Boots Alliance has $7400 highest and $49 lowest target. $60.17’s average target is 17.54% above currents $51.19 stock price. Walgreens Boots Alliance had 14 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 4 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital on Wednesday, April 3. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 3 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 3. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 5. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MOS, WBA, SHW – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Walgreens Boots Alliance Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: It Could Have Been Worse – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “200 Walgreens Stores Closing in U.S. – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. The company has market cap of $45.11 billion. It operates through three divisions: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. It has a 10.02 P/E ratio. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 12.47% above currents $16.6 stock price. KeyCorp had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $468.52M for 8.65 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased Provident Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:PROV) stake by 40,759 shares to 140,759 valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) stake by 84,600 shares and now owns 225,000 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was raised too.