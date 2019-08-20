Maltese Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Howard Hughes (HHC); Lendingtree New (TREE) Stock Value Declined While 3G Capital Partners LP Lowered Holding by $2.41 Million

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $130.06. About 122,942 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 40.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 6,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 10,299 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 17,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $297.35. About 99,347 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EBITDA $31.7M; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC TREE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $786.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE); 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results; 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “7 Great Places to Retire in Florida – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tapestry, CannTrust, Tesla, Viacom – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Tree.com (TREE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: TREE, VIA, TTWO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39M for 47.35 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Incorporated invested in 5,265 shares. Cookson Peirce has 2,015 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 561 shares. 43,103 are held by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 63,571 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 6,475 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 12,198 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Co owns 286 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.06% or 1,000 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Timpani Management has 1.95% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8 shares or 0% of the stock.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 45,026 shares to 380,069 shares, valued at $12.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 44,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73M shares, and cut its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.02% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 266,991 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 1.84 million shares. Voya Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Moors & Cabot has 0.02% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 10,903 shares. Nomura reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Seizert Cap Partners Ltd Llc reported 385,078 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Monarch Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 2.1% or 126,425 shares. Germany-based Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Cardinal Mngmt Lc Ct invested in 1.55% or 424,200 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).