Maltese Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Provident Finl Hldgs (PROV); As Altria Group (MO) Share Value Declined, Holder Premier Asset Managment Has Lowered Its Holding

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Provident Finl Hldgs Inc (PROV) by 40.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 40,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 140,759 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Provident Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 204 shares traded. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) has risen 12.76% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PROV News: 23/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – INTENDS TO USE SOME OR ALL OF PROCEEDS TO FINANCE ITS TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO £250M OF EXISTING BONDS MATURING IN OCTOBER 2019; 26/04/2018 – Provident Financial Holdings Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – ANNOUNCES A TENDER OFFER TO HOLDERS OF ITS OUTSTANDING £250 MLN 8.00 PER CENT GUARANTEED BONDS DUE 2019; 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial Vanquis Bank Delivered 1Q Profits Ahead of Plan; 10/04/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – RESULTS OF RIGHTS ISSUE; 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial in upbeat start to 2018; 22/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – WILL PAY FOR BONDS ACCEPTED BY IT FOR PURCHASE PURSUANT TO OFFER CASH PURCHASE PRICE EQUAL TO 108 PCT OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF BONDS; 10/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC PFG.L : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 630P FROM 550P; 22/05/2018 – Provident Financial Resumed at Overweight by Barclays; 22/04/2018 – DJ Provident Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PROV)

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 47.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 11,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 24,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.99 million shares traded or 57.58% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.23 billion for 9.59 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 28,125 shares to 179,935 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 17,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 75,006 shares to 250,039 shares, valued at $18.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 740,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,000 shares, and cut its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED).