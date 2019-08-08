Maltese Capital Management Boosted Its Synovus Finl (SNV) Stake; Bankfinancial (BFIN) Sellers Increased By 58.47% Their Shorts

Bankfinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) had an increase of 58.47% in short interest. BFIN’s SI was 93,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 58.47% from 59,000 shares previously. With 41,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Bankfinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN)’s short sellers to cover BFIN’s short positions. The SI to Bankfinancial Corporation’s float is 0.63%. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 12,765 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 18.92% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) stake by 336848.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maltese Capital Management Llc acquired 421,061 shares as Synovus Finl Corp (SNV)’s stock rose 5.53%. The Maltese Capital Management Llc holds 421,186 shares with $14.47 million value, up from 125 last quarter. Synovus Finl Corp now has $5.70B valuation. The stock increased 2.95% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 738,507 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold BankFinancial Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.20 million shares or 5.66% less from 10.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Grp Inc reported 8,154 shares. Fmr Limited Company owns 0% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 67 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Pl Capital Ltd reported 975,189 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 49,600 shares. Product Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 16,500 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 61,000 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 912,022 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Lpl Financial Ltd holds 0.01% or 186,024 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 25,221 shares. Strs Ohio owns 36,600 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). National Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN).

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding firm for BankFinancial, F.S.B. that provides commercial, family, and personal banking services and products in Illinois. The company has market cap of $188.02 million. The firm accepts various deposits products including savings, NOW, checking, money market, certificates of deposit, IRAs, and other retirement accounts. It has a 12.98 P/E ratio. It also offers investment and business loans, such as multi-family, nonresidential real estate, commercial, and construction and land loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit.

Among 4 analysts covering Synovus (NYSE:SNV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synovus had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) rating on Thursday, June 20. Stephens has “Hold” rating and $40 target. The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, February 24 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, June 18.

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) stake by 20,313 shares to 219,700 valued at $28.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) stake by 163,678 shares and now owns 1.69 million shares. Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) was reduced too.

