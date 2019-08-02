Maltese Capital Management Boosted Holding in Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) by $315,096; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Maintained by Harvey Investment Co Llc

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) by 26.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 13,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.27% . The institutional investor held 63,163 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 50,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Univest Financial Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $782.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 103,031 shares traded or 23.23% up from the average. Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has risen 0.04% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 176,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26 million, up from 171,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $72.46. About 16.74M shares traded or 62.51% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $582.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 7,068 shares to 59,032 shares, valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,346 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mountain Commerce Bancorp Inc. by 32,400 shares to 155,100 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avidbank Holdings Inc. (AVBH) by 37,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,458 shares, and cut its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold UVSP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 18.56 million shares or 2.95% more from 18.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $62,600 activity.