Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (MNK) Holder Tekla Capital Management Cut Holding; Hap Trading Has Cut Its Holding in Oracle (Call) (ORCL) by $2.63 Million as Share Price Rose

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (Call) (ORCL) by 96.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc analyzed 525,600 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 18,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98,000, down from 543,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.19M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (MNK) by 38.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc analyzed 20,620 shares as the company's stock declined 55.46% . The institutional investor held 32,980 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $717,000, down from 53,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 15.91% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 19.09 million shares traded or 356.63% up from the average. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 71.18% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.18% the S&P500.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $64,708 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider Reasons Bryan M. bought $48,383.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26,528 shares to 704,383 shares, valued at $133.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. by 6,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 36,096 shares to 51,396 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 38,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.