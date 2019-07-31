Mallinckrodt Pub LTD Co (MNK) Shareholder Convergence Investment Partners Lowered Holding; Axa Decreased Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $748,826

Axa decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 4,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.46M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $197.04. About 11.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS WITH ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNT OF INFORMATION BEFORE CHANGES WERE MADE TO REDUCE DATA ACCESS IN 2014; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook survey asks users if they condone pedophilia; 21/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook needs an ‘internal special prosecutor’ to get to the bottom of the data-mining scandal; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Block Option of Using Data Brokers for Ad Targeting; 22/05/2018 – WORKING TO GIVE PEOPLE IMPORTANT NEW CONTROLS IN ADDITION TO GDPR – ZUCKERBERG; 29/05/2018 – COO Sheryl Sandberg emphasized that threats are always evolving, and Facebook is trying to anticipate future threats, not just react; 23/03/2018 – The anti-social network: Facebook bids to rebuild trust after toughest week; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Delaney: AI Caucus Co-Chairs: Facebook Should Clarify Plans to Use AI, Address Bias and Privacy Concerns; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Inc on Tuesday released a rule book for the types of posts it allows on its social network; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Hints at Possibility of Paid Service

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) by 37.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 31,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,755 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 81,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.85. About 2.21 million shares traded. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 2.81% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Names Russell to Succeed Booth as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – QTRLY H.P. ACTHAR GEL NET SALES WERE $243.8 MLN, DOWN 10.3% OVER $271.8 MLN DUE TO RESIDUAL IMPACT OF PATIENT WITHDRAWAL ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Reports On FDA Joint Advisory Committee Meeting For Stannsoporfin For The Treatment Of Newborns At Risk Of Developing Severe Jaundice; 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt: Information on H.P. Acthar Gel Posted on Website in Response to ’60 Minutes’ Report; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 04/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC MNK.N SAYS DIANE GULYAS TO RETIRE FROM THE BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Names Paul R. Carter, Anne C. Whitaker to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 04/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – DIRECTOR DIANE GULYAS ALSO TO RETIRE FROM BOARD IN MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt 1Q Adj EPS $1.31

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 25.39 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 6,200 shares to 88,700 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 41,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Stretch Colin had sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35M on Wednesday, January 30. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Asset Ltd Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,454 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chilton Capital Limited Com has 75,618 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Inv House Lc has invested 4.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,499 were accumulated by Patten And Patten Tn. Uss Management Limited accumulated 1.66 million shares or 3.11% of the stock. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 602,597 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has invested 1.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Highland Cap Mngmt LP reported 42,000 shares. Horan Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horizon Investments Ltd holds 10,660 shares. Sterling Cap Lc holds 46,829 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.34% or 4.16M shares in its portfolio. Roundview Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,079 shares. Moreover, Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18,510 shares to 20,665 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 27,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold MNK shares while 80 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 89.26 million shares or 1.34% less from 90.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim holds 0.02% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) or 106,811 shares. Tudor Et Al has 0.14% invested in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) for 150,899 shares. Numerixs Tech has invested 0.04% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). 1 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Proffitt And Goodson Inc owns 53 shares. 901,863 were accumulated by Parametric Port Ltd. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited holds 860 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Spark Management Limited Com accumulated 304,000 shares. Schroder Group, Maine-based fund reported 1.22M shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 4.15M shares. 44,348 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 361,258 shares. Van Eck Associates stated it has 0.01% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Ajo Lp stated it has 203,029 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $2.10 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MNK’s profit will be $176.01M for 0.82 P/E if the $2.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual EPS reported by Mallinckrodt plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.25% EPS growth.

