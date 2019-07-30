Mallinckrodt Pub LTD Co (MNK) Share Value Declined While Convergence Investment Partners Trimmed Position; Travelers Companies (TRV) Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Boosted Position by $500,050

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 3,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,351 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.69 million, up from 234,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $148.74. About 1.14M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Travelers find `nice’ isn’t exclusive to Minnesota; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 24/05/2018 – Hilton Garden Inn Asks Foodies, Fans and Travelers to Vote for New Additions to Its Dining Menu; 09/04/2018 – StaffDNA Announces New Online Platform for Healthcare Travelers; 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 23/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCEWERE $354 MLN VS $347 MLN

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) by 37.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 31,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,755 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 81,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $555.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.63. About 1.91M shares traded. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 2.81% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 03/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT REPORTS ON FDA JOINT ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING; 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt: Information on H.P. Acthar Gel Posted on Website in Response to ’60 Minutes’ Report; 15/03/2018 Mallinckrodt Recognized as Manufacturing Leadership Awards 2018 Winner; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Transaction Valued at $185 Million; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt: Diane Gulyas Also to Retire From Bd in May 2018; 07/05/2018 – MNK: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T SUBSTITUTE FOR H.P. ACTHAR; 20/04/2018 – STRS Ohio Exits Position in Mallinckrodt; 03/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Reports On FDA Joint Advisory Committee Meeting For Stannsoporfin For The Treatment Of Newborns At Risk Of Developing Severe Jaundice; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 26/03/2018 – EVOKE PHARMA INC EVOK.O – HAS AMENDED CO’S AGREEMENT WITH MALLINCKRODT, ARD INC. TO DEFER DEVELOPMENT AND APPROVAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS FOR GIMOTI

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 27,896 shares to 37,248 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 13,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Integer Hldgs Corp.

Analysts await Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $2.10 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MNK’s profit will be $176.01M for 0.79 P/E if the $2.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual EPS reported by Mallinckrodt plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.25% EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $87,358 activity. 1,000 Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) shares with value of $22,650 were bought by Trudeau Mark.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold MNK shares while 80 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 89.26 million shares or 1.34% less from 90.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 32,980 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of has invested 0.07% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). 1.42 million are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Schroder Invest has invested 0.04% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). D E Shaw & Company owns 0.14% invested in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) for 5.04 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 69,807 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 164,889 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) for 2,802 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). 7,962 are held by Twin Tree Mngmt Lp. Bridgeway Capital Management, a Texas-based fund reported 425,900 shares. 1 were reported by Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Company. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) for 1 shares.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,744 shares to 67,937 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,328 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.