Mallinckrodt plc (MNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Both Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) are each other’s competitor in the Drugs – Generic industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mallinckrodt plc 16 0.17 N/A -41.47 0.00 OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Mallinckrodt plc and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mallinckrodt plc 0.00% -72.2% -26.7% OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mallinckrodt plc and OrganiGram Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mallinckrodt plc 0 6 2 2.25 OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 274.23% for Mallinckrodt plc with average target price of $24.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mallinckrodt plc and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.67%. Insiders held 1.5% of Mallinckrodt plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.94% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mallinckrodt plc -3.81% -25.08% -55.46% -68.82% -71.18% -56.9% OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 0.84% -8.97% -21.8% 6.39% 61.9% 67.88%

For the past year Mallinckrodt plc had bearish trend while OrganiGram Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Specialty Brands segment markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases, including the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs. This segment offers Acthar, an injectable drug for various indications, such as neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, and pulmonology; Ofirmev, an intravenous formulation of acetaminophen for pain management; Inomax for inhalation; Therakos, an immunotherapy treatment platform; and Exalgo, a form of hydromorphone. It is also developing StrataGraft, a full-thickness product for severe burns and other complex skin defects. Its Specialty Generics segment provides specialty generic pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) consisting of hydrocodone and hydrocodone-containing tablets; oxycodone and oxycodone-containing tablets; methylphenidate HCl extended-release tablets; and other controlled substances, including acetaminophen products. The company markets its branded products to physicians, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. It distributes its branded and generic products through independent channels, including wholesale drug distributors, specialty pharmaceutical distributors, retail pharmacy chains, hospital networks, ambulatory surgical centers, and governmental agencies; and APIs directly or through distributors to other pharmaceutical companies. Mallinckrodt public limited company is headquartered in Staines-Upon-Thames, the United Kingdom.