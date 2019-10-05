Mallinckrodt plc (MNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Since Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mallinckrodt plc 3 -0.03 83.06M -41.47 0.00 HEXO Corp. 4 0.00 240.86M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mallinckrodt plc and HEXO Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mallinckrodt plc and HEXO Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mallinckrodt plc 2,720,246,282.83% -72.2% -26.7% HEXO Corp. 5,791,156,740.64% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mallinckrodt plc and HEXO Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mallinckrodt plc 0 4 0 2.00 HEXO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Mallinckrodt plc’s consensus price target is $9.25, while its potential upside is 271.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mallinckrodt plc and HEXO Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.15% respectively. About 1.5% of Mallinckrodt plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.04% of HEXO Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mallinckrodt plc -3.81% -25.08% -55.46% -68.82% -71.18% -56.9% HEXO Corp. -0.23% -20.82% -45.59% -19.62% 34.51% 24.2%

For the past year Mallinckrodt plc has -56.9% weaker performance while HEXO Corp. has 24.2% stronger performance.

Summary

HEXO Corp. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Mallinckrodt plc.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Specialty Brands segment markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases, including the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs. This segment offers Acthar, an injectable drug for various indications, such as neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, and pulmonology; Ofirmev, an intravenous formulation of acetaminophen for pain management; Inomax for inhalation; Therakos, an immunotherapy treatment platform; and Exalgo, a form of hydromorphone. It is also developing StrataGraft, a full-thickness product for severe burns and other complex skin defects. Its Specialty Generics segment provides specialty generic pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) consisting of hydrocodone and hydrocodone-containing tablets; oxycodone and oxycodone-containing tablets; methylphenidate HCl extended-release tablets; and other controlled substances, including acetaminophen products. The company markets its branded products to physicians, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. It distributes its branded and generic products through independent channels, including wholesale drug distributors, specialty pharmaceutical distributors, retail pharmacy chains, hospital networks, ambulatory surgical centers, and governmental agencies; and APIs directly or through distributors to other pharmaceutical companies. Mallinckrodt public limited company is headquartered in Staines-Upon-Thames, the United Kingdom.