Mallinckrodt plc (MNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Both Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mallinckrodt plc 3 -0.03 83.06M -41.47 0.00 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.57 14.43M -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mallinckrodt plc and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mallinckrodt plc 2,492,123,976.12% -72.2% -26.7% Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 492,928,878.87% -14% -1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Mallinckrodt plc is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.36 beta which makes it 36.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mallinckrodt plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mallinckrodt plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mallinckrodt plc and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mallinckrodt plc 0 4 0 2.00 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

The average target price of Mallinckrodt plc is $9.25, with potential upside of 311.11%. Competitively Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $7.17, with potential upside of 124.06%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Mallinckrodt plc seems more appealing than Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mallinckrodt plc and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 95.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Mallinckrodt plc’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mallinckrodt plc -3.81% -25.08% -55.46% -68.82% -71.18% -56.9% Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -48.45% -71.11% -69.42% -80.68% -72.95%

For the past year Mallinckrodt plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Specialty Brands segment markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases, including the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs. This segment offers Acthar, an injectable drug for various indications, such as neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, and pulmonology; Ofirmev, an intravenous formulation of acetaminophen for pain management; Inomax for inhalation; Therakos, an immunotherapy treatment platform; and Exalgo, a form of hydromorphone. It is also developing StrataGraft, a full-thickness product for severe burns and other complex skin defects. Its Specialty Generics segment provides specialty generic pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) consisting of hydrocodone and hydrocodone-containing tablets; oxycodone and oxycodone-containing tablets; methylphenidate HCl extended-release tablets; and other controlled substances, including acetaminophen products. The company markets its branded products to physicians, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. It distributes its branded and generic products through independent channels, including wholesale drug distributors, specialty pharmaceutical distributors, retail pharmacy chains, hospital networks, ambulatory surgical centers, and governmental agencies; and APIs directly or through distributors to other pharmaceutical companies. Mallinckrodt public limited company is headquartered in Staines-Upon-Thames, the United Kingdom.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations. It is also involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products primarily for central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections; and biosimilar products. In addition, the company offers licensed and owned, niche, and mature branded products, as well as a pipeline of 505(b)(2) products for various therapeutic areas that primarily includes Unithroid for endocrinologists and primary care physicians through a contracted salesforce. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a partnership agreement with MabXience S.L. for the development of Avastin, a biosimilar bevacizumab. The company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.