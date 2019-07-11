Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) Reaches $8.05 After 4.00% Down Move; Last Week Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Coverage

The stock of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.58% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 1.39 million shares traded. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 2.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 27/03/2018 – $MNK — FDA AdCom on stannsoporfin for severe hyperbilirubinemia on May 3rd; 31/03/2018 – Federal Register: Mallinckrodt Inc. et al.; Withdrawal of Approval of Five New Drug Applications; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – QTRLY H.P. ACTHAR GEL NET SALES WERE $243.8 MLN, DOWN 10.3% OVER $271.8 MLN DUE TO RESIDUAL IMPACT OF PATIENT WITHDRAWAL ISSUES; 04/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC MNK.N SAYS DIANE GULYAS TO RETIRE FROM THE BOARD; 03/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT: FDA VOTED 21 TO 3 OVER STANNSOPORFIN; 08/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC MNK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT: FDA RISK-BENEFIT DOESNT SUPPORT APPROVAL; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – REMAINS FOCUSED PRIMARILY ON REDUCING DEBT THROUGHOUT REMAINDER OF 2018The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $674.69 million company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $7.73 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MNK worth $26.99 million less.

Among 8 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cimarex Energy had 17 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Barclays Capital. Susquehanna upgraded the stock to “Positive” rating in Friday, February 8 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 21. See Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) latest ratings:

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.70 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved gas and oil reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. It has a 8.54 P/E ratio. The firm also owned interests in 3,094 net productive gas and oil wells.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity. The insider STEWART LISA A bought 130 shares worth $9,617.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Cimarex Energy Co. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 36,297 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 160,212 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Riverhead Capital Limited Company reported 0.22% stake. 521,935 were reported by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. Cushing Asset Management Lp invested in 57,131 shares. Moreover, Old Savings Bank In has 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Pnc Fincl Service Inc stated it has 16,603 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 1,628 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of holds 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 126 shares. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 9,476 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P reported 33 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Blackrock reported 6.98M shares.

The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 797,543 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Roku, Inc. (ROKU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Interest dims in Oklahoma’s once-promising shale play – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Mallinckrodt had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Mizuho. The stock of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, May 22. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $42 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by SunTrust. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Monday, March 18 report. Piper Jaffray downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $900 target in Friday, May 31 report.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $87,358 activity. The insider Trudeau Mark bought $16,325. The insider Reasons Bryan M. bought 5,400 shares worth $48,383.

Analysts await Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 19.66% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MNK’s profit will be $178.52M for 0.94 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual earnings per share reported by Mallinckrodt plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.79% EPS growth.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, makes, markets, and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $674.69 million. The companyÂ’s Specialty Brands segment markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases, including the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs. It currently has negative earnings. This segment offers Acthar, an injectable drug for various indications, such as neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, and pulmonology; Ofirmev, an intravenous formulation of acetaminophen for pain management; Inomax for inhalation; Therakos, an immunotherapy treatment platform; and Exalgo, a form of hydromorphone.