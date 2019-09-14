Mallinckrodt Plc (MNK) Holder First Quadrant LP Decreased Stake by $886,275; Bjs Restaurants (BJRI) Valuation Declined While Hennessy Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $2.81 Million

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (BJRI) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 65,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.00% . The institutional investor held 205,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05M, down from 271,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bjs Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $816.40M market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 365,910 shares traded. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 34.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 04/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Teams Up with Red Sox Foundation to Make a Positive Difference in Massachusetts; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club to Offer Same-Day Delivery in all Clubs with Instacart; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB – LAURA SEN HAS ANNOUNCED HER RETIREMENT FROM BOARD; 22/05/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Hagerstown, Maryland; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California; 23/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants: Wesley A. Nichols Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 4.2%; 23/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants: Nichols Resignation Effective June 5; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB SAYS LAURA SEN TO RETIRE FROM BOARD

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Plc (MNK) by 85.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 98,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.46% . The institutional investor held 17,367 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $159,000, down from 115,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About 17.21M shares traded or 145.66% up from the average. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 71.18% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 04/04/2018 – Angus Russell To Succeed Melvin Booth As Mallinckrodt Chairman Of The Board In May 2018; 04/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT NAMES PAUL R. CARTER, ANNE C. WHITAKER TO BOARD; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Former Mallinckrodt employee alleges the ingredients in a best-selling drug are a mystery; 07/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH ROCKFORD, IL. ALLEGATIONS; 04/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – DIRECTOR DIANE GULYAS ALSO TO RETIRE FROM BOARD IN MAY 2018; 07/05/2018 – MNK: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T SUBSTITUTE FOR H.P. ACTHAR; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Names Russell to Succeed Booth as Chairman; 21/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – COMPANY REPAYS DEBT MATURING APRIL 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND; 17/04/2018 – U.S. drug agency proposes rules to rein in opioid manufacturing

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Finl Network Inc by 15,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA).

Analysts await BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 64.10% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.39 per share. BJRI’s profit will be $2.86 million for 71.25 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by BJ's Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -79.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Papa John’s International, BJ’s Restaurants and Horton – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BJ’s Restaurants Keeps Flying Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Sterling Heights, Michigan – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “4 Variables That Suggest A Bright Future For BJ’s Restaurants – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BJ’s Restaurants Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold BJRI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 19.11 million shares or 15.72% less from 22.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Art Advsr Lc has 0.15% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 61,896 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Us Commercial Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 12,647 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Assoc has 0% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 10,030 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 22,424 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bankshares Of America De has 0% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Missouri-based Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru has invested 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 97,307 shares. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 8,811 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs accumulated 74,047 shares. Victory Management Inc accumulated 0% or 2,618 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 237,735 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Analysts await Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MNK’s profit will be $146.95M for 0.41 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.53 actual EPS reported by Mallinckrodt plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $64,708 activity. On Friday, June 7 Reasons Bryan M. bought $48,383 worth of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) or 5,400 shares.

More notable recent Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mallinckrodt shares halted pending news – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Mallinckrodt plc Investors of Important September 24th Deadline in Securities Class Action â€“ MNK – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Mallinckrodt plc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline â€“ MNK – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Nine Companies Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Ten Companies to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.