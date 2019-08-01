Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) EPS Estimated At $2.10; Molina Healthcare (MOH) Sentiment Is 1.29

Analysts expect Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) to report $2.10 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 17.98% from last quarter’s $1.78 EPS. MNK’s profit would be $176.01 million giving it 0.81 P/E if the $2.10 EPS is correct. After having $1.94 EPS previously, Mallinckrodt plc’s analysts see 8.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.81. About 2.66 million shares traded. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 71.18% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Provides Facts on H.P. Acthar® Gel; 07/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T H.P. ACTHAR GEL; 21/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Transaction Valued at $185 Million; 26/03/2018 – EVOKE REPORTS PACT WITH MALLINCKRODT TO AMEND MILESTONE; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC MNK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.0 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – QTRLY H.P. ACTHAR GEL NET SALES WERE $243.8 MLN, DOWN 10.3% OVER $271.8 MLN DUE TO RESIDUAL IMPACT OF PATIENT WITHDRAWAL ISSUES; 01/05/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON MALLINCKRODT’S STANNSOPORFIN; 08/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, makes, markets, and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $570.77 million. The company's Specialty Brands segment markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases, including the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs. It currently has negative earnings. This segment offers Acthar, an injectable drug for various indications, such as neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, and pulmonology; Ofirmev, an intravenous formulation of acetaminophen for pain management; Inomax for inhalation; Therakos, an immunotherapy treatment platform; and Exalgo, a form of hydromorphone.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $87,358 activity. Trudeau Mark bought $16,325 worth of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) on Thursday, May 9. Another trade for 5,400 shares valued at $48,383 was bought by Reasons Bryan M..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Mallinckrodt had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 31 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was initiated by SunTrust. The stock of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, May 22.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. for 55,000 shares. Iridian Asset Management Llc Ct owns 1.14 million shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sio Capital Management Llc has 1.72% invested in the company for 44,928 shares. The California-based Partner Fund Management L.P. has invested 1.57% in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 214,266 shares.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.32 billion. It operates through three divisions: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other. It has a 11.1 P/E ratio. The Health Plans segment operates health plans in 12 states.

The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $132.78. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending.