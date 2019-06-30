Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) and PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Contrasting side by side

Both Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) and PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) compete on a level playing field in the Drugs – Generic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mallinckrodt plc 18 0.24 N/A -41.47 0.00 PetIQ Inc. 29 1.65 N/A 0.20 150.62

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mallinckrodt plc 0.00% -72.2% -26.7% PetIQ Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.6%

Liquidity

Mallinckrodt plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PetIQ Inc. are 2.9 and 1.5 respectively. PetIQ Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mallinckrodt plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mallinckrodt plc and PetIQ Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mallinckrodt plc 0 6 2 2.25 PetIQ Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Mallinckrodt plc’s consensus target price is $24.25, while its potential upside is 164.16%. PetIQ Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $39 consensus target price and a 18.33% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Mallinckrodt plc appears more favorable than PetIQ Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mallinckrodt plc’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of PetIQ Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mallinckrodt plc -10.58% -29.91% -30% -50.76% -2.81% -3.73% PetIQ Inc. 5.12% -6.94% -1.24% -13.72% 49.62% 25.14%

For the past year Mallinckrodt plc had bearish trend while PetIQ Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors PetIQ Inc. beats Mallinckrodt plc.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Specialty Brands segment markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases, including the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs. This segment offers Acthar, an injectable drug for various indications, such as neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, and pulmonology; Ofirmev, an intravenous formulation of acetaminophen for pain management; Inomax for inhalation; Therakos, an immunotherapy treatment platform; and Exalgo, a form of hydromorphone. It is also developing StrataGraft, a full-thickness product for severe burns and other complex skin defects. Its Specialty Generics segment provides specialty generic pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) consisting of hydrocodone and hydrocodone-containing tablets; oxycodone and oxycodone-containing tablets; methylphenidate HCl extended-release tablets; and other controlled substances, including acetaminophen products. The company markets its branded products to physicians, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. It distributes its branded and generic products through independent channels, including wholesale drug distributors, specialty pharmaceutical distributors, retail pharmacy chains, hospital networks, ambulatory surgical centers, and governmental agencies; and APIs directly or through distributors to other pharmaceutical companies. Mallinckrodt public limited company is headquartered in Staines-Upon-Thames, the United Kingdom.

PetIQ, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products under the PetIQ, PetAction, Advecta, PetLock, Heart Shield, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, Minties, Vera, Delightibles, vetGuard, MimiÂ’s Market, PAWS IQ, VET + CHOICE, VET WORKS, TEX RANCH and VetIQ brands. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of over-the-counter and prescription pet medications, and pet wellness products. The company sells its products through distributors as well as through retail stores in mass, club, grocery, pharmacy, and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. PetIQ, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetIQ Holdings LLC.