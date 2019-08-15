Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Comparing side by side

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mallinckrodt plc 15 0.12 N/A -41.47 0.00 Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 2 6.01 N/A -0.34 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mallinckrodt plc 0.00% -72.2% -26.7% Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mallinckrodt plc 0 6 2 2.25 Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mallinckrodt plc has a 422.63% upside potential and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% are Mallinckrodt plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mallinckrodt plc -3.81% -25.08% -55.46% -68.82% -71.18% -56.9% Guardion Health Sciences Inc. -15.28% -3.17% -47.86% 0% 0% -66.85%

For the past year Mallinckrodt plc has stronger performance than Guardion Health Sciences Inc.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Specialty Brands segment markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases, including the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs. This segment offers Acthar, an injectable drug for various indications, such as neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, and pulmonology; Ofirmev, an intravenous formulation of acetaminophen for pain management; Inomax for inhalation; Therakos, an immunotherapy treatment platform; and Exalgo, a form of hydromorphone. It is also developing StrataGraft, a full-thickness product for severe burns and other complex skin defects. Its Specialty Generics segment provides specialty generic pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) consisting of hydrocodone and hydrocodone-containing tablets; oxycodone and oxycodone-containing tablets; methylphenidate HCl extended-release tablets; and other controlled substances, including acetaminophen products. The company markets its branded products to physicians, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. It distributes its branded and generic products through independent channels, including wholesale drug distributors, specialty pharmaceutical distributors, retail pharmacy chains, hospital networks, ambulatory surgical centers, and governmental agencies; and APIs directly or through distributors to other pharmaceutical companies. Mallinckrodt public limited company is headquartered in Staines-Upon-Thames, the United Kingdom.