Malibu Boats (MBUU) Valuation Declined While Oberweis Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $449,920; Visa (V) Holding Has Upped by Westover Capital Advisors Llc

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) by 6.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 11,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The institutional investor held 173,468 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.74 million, down from 185,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $609.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $29.74. About 380,677 shares traded or 42.31% up from the average. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 173.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 3,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5,182 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $899,000, up from 1,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $174.48. About 10.43 million shares traded or 52.38% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varex Imaging Corp. by 10,340 shares to 37,340 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. by 24,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Analysts await Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 18.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MBUU’s profit will be $15.79M for 9.66 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Malibu Boats, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold MBUU shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 19.80 million shares or 2.44% less from 20.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 13,004 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) or 170,111 shares. Blackrock holds 1.71 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc owns 55,207 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Management Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). State Street Corp reported 439,951 shares. 7,400 are owned by First Hawaiian Bancshares. Moreover, Cornercap Invest Counsel has 0.13% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Cooke And Bieler LP holds 418,100 shares. Thb Asset holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 90,007 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,727 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 0% or 24,888 shares.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $202.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12,581 shares to 55,362 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 12,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,844 shares, and cut its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.