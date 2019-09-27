Malibu Boats (MBUU) Shares Declined While Algert Global Lowered Its Position by $1.42 Million; Visa (V) Share Price Rose While Spectrum Asset Management Nb Trimmed Its Position by $498,240

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 2,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, down from 10,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $175.65. About 7.33 million shares traded or 6.79% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) by 69.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 37,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The hedge fund held 16,460 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $639,000, down from 53,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $605.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 125,710 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU)

Analysts await Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 18.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MBUU’s profit will be $15.79 million for 9.59 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Malibu Boats, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $270.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 24,296 shares to 33,704 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 12,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.71 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $159.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway New Class B (BRKB) by 3,630 shares to 11,555 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).