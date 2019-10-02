Malibu Boats (MBUU) Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Upped Its Position; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Lowered Knowles (KN) Holding as Shares Rose

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 222,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, down from 267,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 41,318 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Malibu Boats (MBUU) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 13,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The institutional investor held 90,007 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50 million, up from 76,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Malibu Boats for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $629.41 million market cap company. It closed at $30.69 lastly. It is down 18.72% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold MBUU shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 19.80 million shares or 2.44% less from 20.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 36,258 shares. Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.11% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 230,200 shares. 147,986 are owned by Bancorporation Of America Corporation De. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.17% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 659,075 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 71,377 shares. Macquarie Gp invested in 1.23 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Neumeier Poma Counsel Ltd Liability Com has 651,390 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Nbw Ltd Llc reported 94,014 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% or 40,400 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 7,424 shares stake. Geode Cap Management Lc holds 269,931 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Sei Investments Company accumulated 9,135 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $627.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allied Motion Tech (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 24,765 shares to 158,656 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Physical Thpy (NYSE:USPH) by 16,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,637 shares, and cut its stake in Harborone Bancorp.

More notable recent Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Malibu Boats, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MBUU) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Greif and Malibu Boats among consumer gainers; Fuwei Films only loser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Malibu Gx Tower Nasdaq:MBUU – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why MarineMax Is Falling Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Knowles target boosted on Echo Buds launch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Knowles Stock: Patient Investors Could Be Rewarded with Contrarian IoT Play – Profit Confidential” on October 05, 2018. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Knowles Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Knowles Announces First Amazon-Qualified Development Kit for Wake-on-Voice Alexa Headsets – Business Wire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 92,000 shares to 131,000 shares, valued at $9.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 41,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC).